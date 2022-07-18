McDonald Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 60,035.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,231 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3,382.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in AT&T by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

