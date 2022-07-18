Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,222 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.04.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $47.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

