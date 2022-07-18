Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 2,170 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,538 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $379.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $177.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.