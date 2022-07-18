WBH Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 113.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $718,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 42,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 200,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after buying an additional 98,836 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

IVW opened at $62.51 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.06.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

