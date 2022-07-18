WBH Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $225.20 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.23 and its 200 day moving average is $249.18. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

