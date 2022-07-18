Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 65,216 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 487.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,216 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

NYSE:DUK opened at $107.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

