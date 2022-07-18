Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Makes New $84,000 Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 665 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Blackstone by 32.3% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 6.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Blackstone by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $1,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $1,054,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,531,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,510,926.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $1,054,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,531,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,510,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 176,431 shares valued at $6,768,730. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

Shares of BX opened at $93.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

