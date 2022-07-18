Tranquility Partners LLC Takes $209,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CME Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.20.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock opened at $201.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

