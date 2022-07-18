ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $82.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.39. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

