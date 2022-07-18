Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.46.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.9 %

HON opened at $172.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.87 and a 200-day moving average of $189.53. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

