Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 921 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Philip Morris International by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Philip Morris International by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $90.18 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average of $100.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

