Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 596 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 117,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $173.09 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.91 and a 200-day moving average of $192.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

