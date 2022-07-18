Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 418 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.52.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $160.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.