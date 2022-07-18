Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 151.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Members Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $107.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.91. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.