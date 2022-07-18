Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $207,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Duke Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $107.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.68 and its 200 day moving average is $106.91. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33.
Duke Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.
Insider Transactions at Duke Energy
In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
Read More
