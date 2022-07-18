Latitude Advisors LLC Has $937,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,359,000.

IWM opened at $173.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

