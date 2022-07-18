UBS Group Lowers ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $540.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $570.00 to $540.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $635.63.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $435.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.02, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $461.23 and a 200 day moving average of $515.32. ServiceNow has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $1,117,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,778,000 after purchasing an additional 556,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.