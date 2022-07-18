ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $560.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $613.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $636.63.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $435.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total transaction of $242,144.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total transaction of $242,144.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

