Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $107.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.67 and its 200-day moving average is $141.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $99.43 and a 52 week high of $207.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.