Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2022

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWKGet Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $107.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.67 and its 200-day moving average is $141.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $99.43 and a 52 week high of $207.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.