The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Reduced by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.76. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

About Procter & Gamble



The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

