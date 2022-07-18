All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,447 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $348,527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $229,834,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 653,351 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 648.3% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 519,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Up 3.0 %

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,518 shares of company stock worth $19,906,556. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $177.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of -225.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.08 and its 200 day moving average is $183.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

