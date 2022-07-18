Accel Wealth Management Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 871,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,626,000 after acquiring an additional 31,005 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.76. The company has a market cap of $348.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

