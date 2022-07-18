Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.10.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $5,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $120,330.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 175,844 shares of company stock worth $17,599,129 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $82.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $78.40 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

