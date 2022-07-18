Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.5% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $137.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.06. The company has a market cap of $270.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.85.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

