Seaview Investment Managers LLC Invests $7.47 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,000. Chevron comprises 2.5% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $137.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $270.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.06. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Societe Generale cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.85.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

