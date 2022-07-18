Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 655 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.85.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $137.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $270.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.06.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

