Financial Partners Group Inc Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Financial Partners Group Inc lowered its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,789 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPE. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE opened at $17.50 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68.

