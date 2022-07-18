Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $255.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.76.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.