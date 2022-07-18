Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 572.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 25,461 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 409.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 289.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Wedbush cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.44.

NYSE:WSM opened at $131.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.64. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

