McDonald Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $62.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average is $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.