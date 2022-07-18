Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Cut to $280.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s current price.

BDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

Shares of BDX opened at $239.24 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

