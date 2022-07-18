Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $105.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDT. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.74.
Medtronic Price Performance
MDT stock opened at $89.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day moving average of $102.36. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
