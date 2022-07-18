Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $105.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDT. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.74.

MDT stock opened at $89.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day moving average of $102.36. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

