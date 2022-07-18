Latitude Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,622 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,158,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $11,306,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM opened at $33.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

