7,450 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Acquired by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,604.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 55.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 158,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 56,599 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

ADM stock opened at $72.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.71. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

