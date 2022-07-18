Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank grew its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $90.18 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

