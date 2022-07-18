Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,122 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 7,608.2% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Carrier Global by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 51,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.70. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.59.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

