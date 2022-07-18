Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,122 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 7,608.2% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Carrier Global by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 51,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.70. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Carrier Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.59.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
