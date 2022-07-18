Latitude Advisors LLC Has $797,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 625.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,884,000 after buying an additional 950,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,035,000 after buying an additional 898,059 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after buying an additional 561,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.71.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $248.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

