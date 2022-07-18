Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 136 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Adobe by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,067 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 32,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the software company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $379.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.54. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.