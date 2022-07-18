Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 59,558 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 31.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,993 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,118 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 35,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 103.8% in the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,583 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 35.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ford Motor Trading Up 4.3 %

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

NYSE:F opened at $11.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.