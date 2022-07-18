Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Purchased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,370,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 435,885.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 444,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after purchasing an additional 444,603 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,815,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 116.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 225,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 972,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,454,000 after buying an additional 114,159 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND opened at $95.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.80. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $112.27.

