Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,878,000 after buying an additional 75,166 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $50.48 on Monday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.20.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.7968 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 40.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($80.00) to €85.00 ($85.00) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Sanofi from €121.00 ($121.00) to €127.00 ($127.00) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €118.00 ($118.00) to €119.00 ($119.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sanofi from €110.00 ($110.00) to €112.00 ($112.00) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading

