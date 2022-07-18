FourThought Financial LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Insider Activity

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 4.5 %

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS opened at $78.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.24. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

