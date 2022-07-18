3,024 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Acquired by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,406,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,448,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,051,000 after purchasing an additional 481,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,835,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $67.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.21. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 7.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.