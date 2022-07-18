Tranquility Partners LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DUK opened at $107.43 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.91. The stock has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

