Summit Global Investments Acquires 35,121 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.0% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

VZ stock opened at $51.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

