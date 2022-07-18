Asio Capital LLC Sells 1,935 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Asio Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,977 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.9% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 276,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $81,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 8,378 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.82.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $157.62 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.13. The company has a market cap of $394.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

