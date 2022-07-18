The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 871,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,626,000 after purchasing an additional 31,005 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.07 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.76. The company has a market capitalization of $348.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

