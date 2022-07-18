Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $145.07 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $348.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.64 and a 200-day moving average of $152.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

