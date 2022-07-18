Emerald Advisers LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. Cowen lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.52.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 684,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,578,573.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $2,551,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 684,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,578,573.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,780 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $273.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.21 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.96 and its 200-day moving average is $416.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.79 and a beta of 1.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

