Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $9.11 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,901 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $300.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.89 and a 52-week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

